New York (PIX11) After decades of acting, actor Cheech Marin can still be found on the big screen. Cheech landed a role in the new dramedy ‘Champions’ which stars Woody Harrelson.

‘Champions’ follows a minor league coach who is ordered by court to coach a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Cheech’s character ‘Julio’ provides him with advice throughout the film. He is there in hopes to see him having a good interaction with the kids.

‘Champions’ is available now nationwide in theaters.