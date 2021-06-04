One of the populations that suffered the most during the pandemic was adults with developmental disabilities.

On Thursday, PIX11 News featured a group that provides dance lessons for young children living with disabilities.

Now, we’re highlighting the work of the Young Adult Institute (YAI), which supports older New Yorkers facing similar challenges.

Executive Director of YAI Peter Taback and YAI advocate Carmelo Grau spoke with PIX11 News about the organization and how the pandemic pacted the communities served.

They also discussed their upcoming “Central Park Challenge” event and who will be joining them.