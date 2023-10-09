NEW YORK (PIX11) – Monday marks significant moments in history for those who celebrate Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The Columbus Day Parade will start at 47th Street and 5th Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The parade, in its 79th year, is expected to bring out thousands.

Organizers call it the country’s largest celebration of Italian-American culture and heritage, but said everyone is welcome to attend. More than 100 marching groups and floats are expected to take part.

There are also celebrations being held for Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the city. The 2nd annual Indigenous Peoples of the Americas will be held next Saturday in Manhattan.

The NYC Human Justice March will be held in Brooklyn on Monday to show support for at-risk communities.