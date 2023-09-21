New York (PIX11) US Open fan week takes a swing at the Big Apple. Managing Director at USTA, Nicole Kankam, breaks down what people can expect. She shares that tennis fans will get a taste of the US Open. The experience is free and is fun with families. They get to see top players practicing and if people sign up ahead of time they will receive the full Ashe experience with VIP seating. Free tennis rackets will also be given out throughout the week.

US Open fan week runs Tuesday August 22, 2023 through Sunday August 27, 2023. To sign up for the fan access visit usopen.org.