Christmas season may be over for some, but not for Puerto Ricans and others who celebrate Three Kings Day, which falls on Jan. 6.

It marks the day when celebrants believe the three wise men arrived to visit Jesus.

East Harlem Native and the state’s current Poet Laureate Willie Perdomo and Tito Matos, who leads one of the traditional bands that makes the day special, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the celebration and what it means to them.

Join online festivities by visiting ELMUSEO.org