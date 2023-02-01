New York (PIX11) Over a span of decades, Harlem born actor Glynn Turman has created a remarkable catalog of work. His storied life and career are part of a new documentary ‘The Legend of Glynn Turman.’ He admits director Juney Smith had to talk him into participated in the project. However, the idea of sharing his life and career in his own words was reason enough to take part in the film.

Throughout the documentary, Turman shares stories of how he got into the industry and what he had to go through in those earlier days.. Glynn wanted to leave the younger generation with some valuable lessons about the business.

Always working, Turman will be seen next as ‘Mickey’ in ’80 for Brady’. The film follows 4 best friends as they embark on a wild trip to see their hero Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. It will be in theaters February 3rd.

‘The Legend of Glynn Turman’ Will be screening at Riverside Theatre at 7pm on February 2nd. For tickets go to newfederaltheatre.com.