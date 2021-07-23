Celebrating the 8th annual NYC Bodypainting Day

NEW YORK — This weekend, dozens of models will march from Union Square Park to Washington Square Park in Manhattan before heading to Brooklyn in full body paint.

This year’s NYC Bodypainting Day theme is resilience. 

Models of all shapes and sizes march from Union Square to Washington Square Park and take photos at the arch. They’ll then get on a double-deck bus and travel through the city, over the Manhattan Bridge and get dropped off at Greenpoint, Brooklyn for an after-party.

To preview the annual event, Ben Aaron gave us a taste of what people can expect by getting painted by artist Andy Golub, who is also the founder of Human Connection Arts, a non-profit organization running public art events worldwide. 

The Eighth Annual NYC Bodypainting Day takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. as is free for everyone.

Watch below to see how Golub’s masterpiece on Ben.

