New York (PIX11) The streets of New York City will be filled with Puerto Rican culture during the 66th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade. Violeta Galagarza, who is all about inspiring and changing lives, is the ambassador for the cultural event. Violeta also is the the founder of the KR3T’S Dance Company. KR3T stands for Keep Rising To The Top. Her dancers have performed with artists such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Brown. The KR3T’S dancers will perform at the parade. They also gave a sneak peek of what to expect for Dan and Hazel.

The Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place Sunday, June 11, 2023.