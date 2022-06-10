In honor of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, PIX11’s Marysol Castro caught up with Carlos Cortés, Executive Director at Chocobar Cortés, to see what his restaurant is serving this weekend.
To learn more about Chocobar Cortés, click here.
by: Marysol Castro, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marysol Castro, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
In honor of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, PIX11’s Marysol Castro caught up with Carlos Cortés, Executive Director at Chocobar Cortés, to see what his restaurant is serving this weekend.
To learn more about Chocobar Cortés, click here.