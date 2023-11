NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Moves magazine is hosting its 20th annual Moves Power Women Gala and Dinner. Every year, the publication celebrates strong, savvy, exceptional women and leaders from all sectors of business and society.

Moonah Ellison, the publisher of New York Moves, and Lola West, the co-founder of the Westfuller Wealth Management firm, talk about the upcoming event.

Watch the video player for more on this story.