Pizza Week continues!

Last year, the founders of Unregular Pizza didn’t have a restaurant. Fast forward months later, and they now have their own storefront in Union Square!

Gabriele Lamonaca, founder and co-owner, and Salvatore Gagliardo, chef and co-owner spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss more on their pizzeria and future plans for their business.

Unregular Pizza is located at 135 Fourth Avenue in Manhattan. For more information, visit their website.