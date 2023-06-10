New York (PIX11) New York is not just a melting pot of cultures, but also for different types of music. Hip Hop is celebrating is 50th anniversary this year. Journalist Kim Osorio, Vibe editor Datwon Thomas, and recording artist Torae Carr will participate in a conference discussing the music genre. Datwon believes Hip Hop shows how street culture has a voice. They wanna educate and give people history.

The Hip Hop: 50 years of culture, creation and commerce will be Wednesday June 7th 9:30am – 5:30 pm. For information on other free events visit www.nymusicmonth.nyc