Tuesday marked National Meatball Day, so PIX11 News took a closer look at the dish.

It’s round and can be served as an appetizer or entrée, and many cultures have their own take on it.

Chef and restaurateur Donatella Arpaia shared her Italian-style recipe of the culinary classic.

Ingredients:

• 1 small loaf stale Italian bread (about 8 thick slices) torn into 2 1/2” chunks

• 2 lbs. 80% lean ground beef chuck, broken up

• 6 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

• ½ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

• 2 MED eggs, lightly beaten

• ¼ cup grated parmigiano reggiano

• kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• canola oil spray

• (optional garnish shredded mozz and parsley)

• Air fryer

Instructions:

Put bread in a bowl and add enough warm water to cover. Let stand for 5 minutes, gently squeeze out excess water, then add beef, garlic, parsley, egg and ¾ cup of Parmigiano to the bread and combine. Season with Salt and pepper. Knead the mixture for at least 5 minutes with your hands, until uniformly combined and smooth. Pinch a tablespoon of meat into your palms and shape into a ball. Place on a baking sheet and continue with the rest of the mixture. Set Air fryer to 400 and fry for about 14. Minute- pausing midway and shaking OR Fill a 10” skillet halfway with canola oil and heat over high heat. When strands form along the bottom, lower 8-10 meatballs at a time into the oil. Do not overcrowd. They should be ¾ submerged in oil. Reduce the heat to medium and fry for 6-7 minutes each side, turning only once. Remove the meatballs from the oil and turn the heat back up to high before starting the second batch. 20 minutes before serving, add the meatballs to the simmering ragu.

Donatella’s pro tips

Use the freshest, quality ingredients, that means fresh whole garlic cloves instead of powdered or jarred, fresh flat leaf Italian parsley instead of dried, real Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (not the pre-grated tubs that taste like cardboard), and day-old bread instead of prepackaged breadcrumbs ! Proportionate flavors and size_-It’s not meatloaf, it’s a meatball don’t overdo it with garlic or add onions!balance of flavors is essential (2 oz size ball best) Frying gives you that beautiful golden brown crust that seals in the juiciness of the meat,”. It’s important to roll each meatball the same size for even cooking. My pro tip is to dab a little olive oil on the palms of your hands so the meat doesn’t stick, then gently form the balls, being careful not to overwork the meat mixture.