Celebrating National Girl Scout Day amid the pandemic

NEW YORK — Back in 1912, women didn’t have the right to vote, but that didn’t stop Juliette Gordon Law from founding the Girl Scouts.

She began it all in Savannah, Georgia with 18 girls.

Now the organization is worldwide.

Although many of us think about them for their cookies, they are so much more.

It’s National Girl Scout Day, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York and Meridith Maskara and girl scouts Gabriela and Micayla spoke to PIX11 News about how they’re marking the occasion this year, and how the pandemic has impacted their cookie sales.