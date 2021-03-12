Celebrating National Girl Scout Day amid the pandemic

PIX11 Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Back in 1912, women didn’t have the right to vote, but that didn’t stop Juliette Gordon Law from founding the Girl Scouts.

She began it all in Savannah, Georgia with 18 girls.

Now the organization is worldwide.

Although many of us think about them for their cookies, they are so much more.

It’s National Girl Scout Day, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York and Meridith Maskara and girl scouts Gabriela and Micayla spoke to PIX11 News about how they’re marking the occasion this year, and how the pandemic has impacted their cookie sales. 

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn