New York (PIX11) It’s an American classic! We’re talking about the chocolate chip cookie. And for National Chocolate chip cookie day, New York-born business Chip City sends cookies to PIX11 for Dan and Hazel to try. Chip City was created in 2017 in Astoria Queens. It grew into a cookie empire that now has 19 locations. Chip City also offers a rotating cookie menu for customers.

