Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Ty Defoe at The Cooper Union

NEW YORK — For Indigenous people, Columbus Day can be hurtful. History books have not always covered the violence and forced assimilation of Native Americans brought on by colonizers like Christopher Columbus.

That’s why Columbus Day is also recognized by many as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, to honor the resilience, strength, and contributions of Indigenous people.

In that spirit, Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be celebrated at The Cooper Union Monday night. The program, called “We Will Always Be Here,” features music, dancing and film amplifying voices of the past, present and future.

Award-winning composer, playwright and performer Ty Defoe joined the PIX11 Morning News to preview the event.