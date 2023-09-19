New York (PIX11) DJ, producer, music artist, and New York native Kid Capri has made his mark in hip hop. Capri has worked with big names such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Madonna, 50 Cent, and Heavy D. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, he is proud to be a part of a class of talent who paved the way for the genre.

During the pandemic, Kid got a chance to work on a solo album called ‘The Love.’ The legendary DJ has received positive feedback on the project. He also got a chance to work with his daughter Vina Love on the project. ‘The Love’ is available on all music streaming platforms.

Kid Capri will be amongst a stacked concert lineup for Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium. The event will be Friday August 11th. For tickets and information visit www.mlb.com/yankees/tickets/concerts/hip-hop-50