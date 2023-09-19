New York (PIX11) Hip Hop dancers are taking over Lincoln Center. In celebration of 50 years of hip hop and also breakdancing, there will be an event ‘Summer For The City.’ Linda Murray from NY Public Library announced there will be 3 events happening — a panel, dance battle, and silent disco.

Breakdancing pioneers Kwikstep and Rokafella expressed what breakdancing means to them. Kwikstep explained that the dancing is influenced by the break of the record.

‘Summer For The City’ will be at Lincoln Center Wednesday August 9th. For information visit www.lincolncenter.org.