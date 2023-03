NEW YORK (PIX11) — March Madness isn’t only reserved for college.

There is also a final four happening this week, it’s called the Federation Tournament and one of the teams in the mix is set to win it all — Archbishop Stepinac of White Plains, New York.

Stepinac’s head coach Pat Massaroni and star junior player Boogie Fland joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about their championship.

Watch the video player for more.