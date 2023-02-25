New York (PIX11) The long-running musical ‘Mama I Want To Sing!’ will be gracing the stage in New York City for its 40th Anniversary Black History Month celebration. The production follows a young church girl named ‘Doris’ who is trying to find her voice. Following the death of her father, she comes out of her shell and gets her mother’s blessing to follow her dream to sing outside of the church.

Three New York teens, Elise Silva, Faith Cochrane, and Asa Sulton, were chosen to play ‘Doris.’ They will alternate playing the role on different nights. This experience was an unforgettable one. According to the actresses, there is a lot of love and community behind them.

The show runs for a limited time from February 23 – March 12, 2023. Tickets are available at www.mamafoundation.org.