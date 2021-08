NEW YORK — Dolvett Quince has motivated millions to lose weight through his New York Times best-selling book “The 3-1-2-1 Diet: Eat and Cheat Your Way to Weight Loss,” and as a trainer on the hit show “The Biggest Loser.”

Now, the celebrity fitness trainer wants to help you “Workout the Doubt” with his new podcast.

Quince chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the podcast, managing multiple ventures and people always asking for fitness and health tips.