New York (PIX11) Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Gina Torres star in Netflix’s latest rom-com for the summer ‘The Perfect Find.’ It follows the story of a woman who is making her fashion comeback. She receives a job from her rival and falls for her coworker who turns out to be the boss’s young son.

‘The Perfect Find’ is based pn a novel by Tia Williams. It shows that when it comes to romance age is only just a number. Audiences can expect a few celebrity cameos throughout the movie.

‘The Perfect Find’ is streaming now on Netflix.