New York (Hulu) The next coming of age story that people may want to check out is Onyx Collective’s ‘Bruiser’ film. It follows a 14-year-old boy named ‘Darious’ who explores the boundaries of manhood with his loving but strict father ‘Malcolm’ and a charismatic drifter named ‘Porter’. The flick explores family, masculinity, and fatherhood.

The film’s director Miles Warren started writing this project when he was in college. He wanted to show people he can direct and turned the script into a short film. It was well received and Warren eventually remade the movie into a feature film.

Shamier Anderson, who portrays ‘Malcolm,’ feels the flick is a love story to black fathers.

Anderson also stars in ‘A Lot of Nothing’ and can be seen next in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ as ‘The Tracker’ coming to theaters ‘March 24’

Onyx Collective’s ‘Bruiser’ is streaming now on Hulu.