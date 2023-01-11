New York (PIX11) Netflix’s new movie ‘Dog Gone’ just may have families reaching for the nearest box of tissues. It stars Rob Lowe, John Berchtold, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and is based on a real life story.

The family-friendly flick follows a young boy who adopts a puppy and they become best friends. One day when they are walking on the Appalachian trail, the dog goes missing. The boy and his parents go on a search to find the missing dog.

The cast expresses how incredible the movie is. Rob Lowe shares that it’s good casting and great chemistry with everyone. He also says that it is a feel-good movie and they felt good making it.

‘Dog Gone’ will be available on Netflix January 13th.