New York (PIX11) Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco star as father and son in the comedy ‘About My Father.’ It tells the story of Sebastian who is encouraged by his girlfriend to bring his father along to spend the weekend with her family. ‘About My Father’ brings the family fun and many folks may relate to the story.

Working with the legendary Robert De Niro made Maniscalco feel some pressure, but it was a good experience for him. Sebastian also co-wrote and produced the film and felt it gave a good depiction of his relationship with his father.

‘About My Father’ is available now in movie theaters.