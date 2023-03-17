New York (PIX11) Taye Diggs left fans shocked and in tears following his character’s death on ‘All-American’. For 5 seasons, ‘Billy Baker’ coached his way into the hearts of people on screen and the fans who tuned in every week. Taye expressed that this is probably the first project that he can be approached from any one on the street. He also mention this may not be the final time fans get to see ‘Coach Baker’. He could show up in flashbacks or even in a ghost form.

‘All-American’ airs every Monday night on the CW at 8pm

Diggs shared how great it was reuniting with the cast of ‘The Best Man’ for the final chapters. It was great seeing how everyone has grown according to Diggs. All episodes of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ are streaming now on Peacock