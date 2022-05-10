William Baldwin came onto the acting scene in the late 1990’s capturing the role of Robert Chambers in the much-talked-about television movie ‘The Preppie Murder.’ Since then, this Long Island native has been a steady fixture on television in series such as ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘The Purge,’ ‘Dirty Sexy Money,’ ‘Insatiable.’ He’s also had memorable roles on the big screen in ‘Backdraft,’ ‘Sliver,’ ‘Flatliners.’

Baldwin currently stars in ‘Dakota,’ a family-friendly film which will tug at your heartstrings. It releases on VOD/Digital on May 20, 2022. ‘Dakota’ also stars Abbie Cornish and Patrick Muldoon.