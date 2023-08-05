New York (PIX11) New Jersey’s very own rapper, comedian, actress, and tv personality Justina Valentine is always keeping busy. Justina released the single ‘Mouth Go Crazy’ which is now available on all music streaming platforms. The talented rapper, who was encouraged by Nick Cannon to record new music, says she plans on releasing more singles.

Valentine is celebrating her 14th season on the hit improv comedy show ‘Wild N Out.’ With the show in its 20+ season, she feels its become iconic. Valentine looks at herself as a tomboy and as one of the guys in the ‘Wild N Out’ cast. New episodes of ‘Wild ‘n Out’ air Thursday nights on VH1.