New York (PIX11) The Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated musical ‘A Strange Loop’ performed its final show at the Lyceum Theatre. The theatre production tells the story of a black, queer, musical theatre writer ‘Usher,’ who is writing a musical about a queer musical writer. During the play ‘Usher’ fights with his thoughts and desires.

Throughout ‘A Strange Loop’ you will see him surrounded by actors who portray his thoughts. Actor and singer Jason Veasey, who has been with the play since it’s off-Broadway days, takes on the role of ‘Thought 5’. His character steps into a version of ‘Usher’s father.

The musical touched so many people including comedian Trevor Noah who has seen the play 4 times. Trevor also hosted Black Theater Night for ‘A Strange Loop’. Actors took their final bows January 15th. It is nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album as well.