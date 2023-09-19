New York (PIX11) Being a lawyer didn’t turn out the way Zarna Garg thought, but she did find success making people laugh. She made the transition to doing comedy and it was not an easy journey according to Garg. However, telling jokes comes easier for the comedian than practicing law. The material for her stand up is inspired by work, family, and being a New Yorker.

Zarna also hosts the podcast ‘The Zarna Garg Show’ with her family. On the show, they speak on the things families usually don’t talk about. It is dinner table talk in a podcast format. It is available on Youtube.

Zarna will be performing at Westside Comedy Club Manhattan August 31, 2023 through September 2, 2023. For tickets visit westsidecomedyclub.com.