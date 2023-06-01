New York (PIX11) Actress, producer, director, and comedian Aisha Tyler is a woman who wears many hats in entertainment. She stars as ‘Jules Nichols’ in the mystery family drama ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’ It tells the story of ‘Hannah Hall’ who forms a bond with her sixteen year-old stepdaughter following the disappearance of her husband.

‘Hannah’ is portrayed by Jennifer Garner. Aisha’s character ‘Jules’ is a sports journalist who is ‘Hannah’s’ close friend. She is also along for the ride with trying to help her figure out the disappearance. Tyler feels the show is very suspenseful.

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ is streaming on AppleTv+.