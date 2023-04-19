New York (PIX11) ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ brings the Garden State vibes across the world. In the latest season, the ladies take a trip to Ireland. Dolores Catania, who joined the show on season 7, expressed that it was an amazing experience. Out of all her trips, this was her favorite one.

New to the show this season is Rachel Fuda who is having a fun and exciting time. With it being her first season, sometimes it got nerve racking for her. Fuda was happy to share good news regarding adopting her husband’s son.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ airs Tuesday nights on Bravo.