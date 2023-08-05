New York (PIX11) The ‘Jersey Shore’ family is taking another vacation and according to cast member Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, it may be one of their best seasons yet. One of the biggest twists of the season is the return of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ and the casts’ authentic reaction to it.

Mike feels the fans grew up with them and watched them grow as people. The viewers can see them with their families which can be relatable to some.

Sorrentino will be releasing a new book coming the fall called ‘Reality Check.’ It is a tell all book about his battle with addiction, loss, and his time in jail. He feels the book may be able to save lives.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season premiere airs August 3, 2023 on MTV.