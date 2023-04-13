New York (PIX11) We are going back in time to the 1950’s with the new musical series ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.’ The story takes place 4 years before the events of the classic film ‘Grease’ and follows four outcasts who are fed up in high school and want to have fun on their terms. They become a group known as the ‘Pink Ladies.’

The cast feels the ‘Pink Ladies’ are the strong, embodies confidence, and are the definition of girl power. The musical series will feature 30 original songs.

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ is streaming on Paramount+.