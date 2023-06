New York (PIX11) Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie lend their voices to Disney/Pixar’s latest animated movie ‘Elemental.’ It follows ‘Ember’ and ‘Wade’ who meet each other and go on a journey of self discovery.

Leah Lewis, who has been a Pixar fan since she was younger, was elated to be a part of this film. Mamoudou Athie describes ‘Elemental’ as love, family, and connection. He is excited for the movie and can’t wait for audiences to see it.

‘Elemental’ is in movie theaters June 16, 2023.