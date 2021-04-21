Cash flow: Tips for having money readily available for tough times

The pandemic has touched all aspects of life, especially the economy. From layoffs to business closings, people are living with the threat of seeing their cash disappear in an instant.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked all things “cash flow” with Julie Fox, the managing director and market head at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Fox talked about how folks should think about cash flow and what they can do to ensure they’re able to focus on liquidity, or the cash at your disposal, during turbulent times.

