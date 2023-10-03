New York (PIX11) Actor and CW family member Casey Cott, known for his role on ‘Riverdale,’ takes his talents to Broadway. Cott makes his Broadway debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ as the lead ‘Christian.’ The production is a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and love. It also features around 70 songs.

Casey expressed that having this role is a dream come true and working with the cast has been amazing. Each character gets to have their moment.

‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ is running on Broadway at Al Hirschfeld Theatre. For tickets and information visit moulinrougemusical.com,