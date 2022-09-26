Standup comedy siren Jiaoying Summers is standing up for Anti-Hate in her late September summer stops in New York City. The TikTok sensation best known for her character ‘Uber Karen’ and initially from China who entered the comedy scene a scant three years ago is making waves on stages around the country, online and in her activism to raise awareness about diversity and treating one another with respect.

Set your calendars for Carolines on Broadway on Wednesday, September 28 to resonate not only on your laughter level but on your desire to bring our world together with love and hate. “I am proud to bring this show to Carolines and gather the community to support this remarkable organization,” said Summers. “I’m here on the front lines standing with all of you to empower and protect our Asian community. The saying ‘stronger together’ is true more than ever as we stand as one.”

SHOW INFO:

Stop Asian Hate featuring Jiaoying Summers and Special Guests

at Carolines on Broadway, 1626 Broadway, NY

at 7PM – September 28, 2022

Tickets: From $27.50 at carolines.com