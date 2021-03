Carolines on Broadway is an iconic part of New York City and has been around for nearly 40 years.

Founder and trailblazer Caroline Hirsch told the PIX11 Morning News what it was like being a woman in the comedy business decades ago. Plus, how she’s seen the landscape changed for female comedians making their mark today.

Plus, find out when (and how) the landmark comedy club hopes to reopen its doors once again this summer.