Caroline Hirsch is gearing up for the 2022 New York Comedy Festival. Tickets go on sale at noon on August 19th and features an impressive list of performers already confirmed: Wanda Sykes, Conan O’Brien, Ms. Pat, Mo Amer, J.B. Smoove.

Hirsch is also celebrating 40 years in business. Four decades ago she opened Carolines on Broadway. The club has become the place to see some of the biggest names in comedy. Many stand-up comics got their start on stage at Carolines on Broadway.

Tickets for the New York Comedy Festival are available at www.nycomedyfestival.com.