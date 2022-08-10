Life takes an unexpected turn for two teens on The CW’s new series “Bump.” Carlos Sanson Jr. plays “Santi” on the show which has been a huge hit in Australia. The actor landed the role with a little bit of help from his friends — his social media friends that is. People began to post that there was a casting call for an Australian/Latino actor. He fit the profile and was one step closer to landing this dream job.

Carlos. who is also a boxer, spent the summer traveling. But he’s ready to make a go of things with The CW launch of “Bump.” The show premieres on August 11 at 8pm right on PIX11, The CW’s New York station.