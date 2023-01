NEW YORK (PIX11) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he was injured during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field and had to have his heart restarted by medical professionals.

Dr. David Landers, a cardiologist from Hackensack University Medical Center, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to explain what could have happened to Hamlin.

