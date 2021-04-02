Cardinal Timothy Dolan talks Easter Sunday mass preparations

NEW YORK — For more than one billion Christians worldwide, they will be celebrating Easter this Sunday.

For the first time in nearly two years, the doors of St. Patrick’s Cathedral are open for Holy Week masses.

While things aren’t fully back to normal, Cardinal Timothy Dolan said St. Patrick’s Cathedral will be able to welcome 1,000 people this year, compared to last year, where they were not allowed to let guests due to COVID-19.

With restrictions into how many people can be inside the church, Cardinal Dolan said masses are ticketed.

“We need Easter,” Cardinal Dolan said, as everyone needs Easter this year.

How do you get people to see the light in so much darkness? Cardinal Dolan said people are wired for hope and light.

“Easter is all about hope, and Easter brings that out of us.”