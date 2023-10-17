JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Jersey City officials and police plan to lay out a federal lawsuit Tuesday that aims to block officers from using legal recreational cannabis while off-duty.

State law allows the use of marijuana by officers when they’re off duty. Since recreational marijuana use became legal in New Jersey last year, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has fought against cannabis use by off-duty officers.

There have been legal battles with the city over the use of marijuana. An officer who was fired for off-duty use of marijuana was reinstated just last month.

Fulop posted on social media Monday, saying, “We are citing the same federal law that Hunter Biden was indicted under with regards to firearms. Tomorrow we have a press conference filing a lawsuit against the State of NJ in Federal Court regarding NJ’s insistence we violate federal laws with allowing Police Officers to use cannabis + possession of a firearm.”

Fulop is expected to be joined by city council members and members of the JCPD.