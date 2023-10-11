New York (PIX11) Bestselling author Candace Bushnell is back with a treat for ‘Sex and the City’ fans. She is bringing her one woman show ‘Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success, and Sex and the City’ to NYC. She will peel back the curtain on the popular show that aired 25 years ago.

Known by many as ‘the real Carrie Bradshaw,’ Bushnell shares how the show tells the origin story of the series, how it was created, and why she invented ‘Carrie Bradshaw.’ The one woman show will answer some fan questions and the audience can expect games.

‘Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success, and Sex and the City’ will be at The Green Room 42. There will be four shows starting from October 11, 12, 14, and 15, 2023. For more details visit thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.