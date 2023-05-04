New York (PIX11) Calvin Leon Smith continues to ride the wave of success on Broadway. The award-winning actor stars in the Broadway production of ‘Fat Ham’ which is a twist on the popular Shakespeare story ‘Hamlet.’ The play follows a queer southern college kid at his family’s cookout.

The story of ‘Fat Ham’ resonates with Calvin who shares similarities with his character ‘Larry.’ He feels the show can inspire people and for some it already has. Smith expressed being a part of this play is a dream come true.

‘Fat Ham’ is available for a limited engagement running through Sunday, June 25th. For tickets and information visit www.fathambroadway.com.