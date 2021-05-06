Calls for more protection for Asian Americans

NEW YORK — A call to action continues for bystanders of hate crimes to help prevent the growing number of attacks on Asian Americans.

Two women were the victims of the most recent attack in Midtown earlier this week.

Community activist and executive director of the Chinatown Business Improvement District Wellington Chen spoke with PIX11 News about what steps can be taken to raise awareness and shared his own personal experience where he came within inches of being attacked.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.