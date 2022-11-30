New York (PIX11) Julian Gant knows how to stay booked and busy in Hollywood. The actor portrays ‘Carter’ on the Fox sitcom ‘Call Me Kat’. He says he loves playing roles like ‘Carter’ because they are positive characters in their communities. He feels the show is fun and optimistic.

Julian and and the cast are morning the loss of their co-star Leslie Jordan. Jordan, an integral part of the show, passed away in October of this year. Julian expressed that Leslie was a breath of fresh air and a bundle of love. He also added that the ‘Call Me Kat’ cast is getting through this time together.

Julian Gant has other projects out right now — a movie on Amazon titled ‘Bar Fight’ and an animated series on Netflix called ‘Oddballs.’