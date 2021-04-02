Bystander intervention: What can people do if they witness anti-Asian attacks?

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Attacks against the Asian community have plagued the country.

Dozens have been seen in New York City alone, including one where a woman was thrown to the ground and stomped on while bystanders just watched and did nothing.

What should someone do if they witness an attack?

Rej Joo and Donnay Edmund of the Center for Anti-Violence Education discussed intervention training and how the organization equips people to handle certain incidents.

They also explain what people can do if they’re not comfortable with physically intervening, such as calling for help, checking in with the victim and verbally fighting back.

The organization is also holding an “Upstander & Self-Defense Response to Anti-Asian Violence” event on Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m.

Visit their website for tickets. 

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast

@PIX11News on Twitter