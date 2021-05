NEW YORK — Buzzy Cohen was a “Jeopardy!” champion, and now he’s back on the show. This time, he’s playing host.

Cohen spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about his new hosting gig, what the experience has been like and the feedback he’s received from fans.

Catch him hosting “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions” beginning Friday night and all next week.